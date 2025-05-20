Sarah Ferguson shares major update after Princess Eugenie's hospital visit

Sarah Ferguson has shared a heartfelt life update as she continues to work for her cancer organisation.
The Duchess of York appeared as the guest speaker at Foreign Sisters Lunch on Monday, May
Shortly after the event, Fergie turned to her Instagram account to share a slew of photos from the annual lunch held in support of @cr_uk, Sarah's organisation for cancer research.
Alongside a slew of photos from the charity event, the dual cancer survivor wrote, "A special afternoon guest speaking once again at the Foreign Sisters Lunch in support of @cr_uk."
She continued, "There’s something so powerful about a room united by compassion, courage and a shared mission, and you could really feel it throughout."
"Cancer has touched my life personally, so seeing the incredible work being done through the Future Leaders Programme fills me with hope for the breakthroughs of tomorrow," the mom of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie added.
She concluded her caption noting, "Thank you to everyone who makes this event so meaningful, and to Foreign Sisters for creating a community that lifts each other up in every way that matters."
Princess Eugenie's visit to Salisbury Hospital
Sarah Ferguson's post came just a day after her elder daughter paid a poignant visit to the Horatio’s Garden at Salisbury Hospital.
During her visit, Eugenie met people with spinal injuries, volunteers and NHS staff.
The purpose of the visit was to learn about some of the life changing experiences of the patients and how nature plays a key role in their recovery with the deadly disease.
About Horatio’s Garden
Horatio’s Garden is a welfare organisation operates all over the UK to build gardens in hospital spinal centres to provide a much needed space for patients so they can heal in nature.