Diddy ‘felt threatened’ by Michael B. Jordan, witness claims in trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial took a surprising turn as the court heard claims that the music mogul harbored jealousy toward actor Michael B. Jordan.
As per testimony, Kerry Morgan testified in the disgraced music mogul case he disclosed that ‘Diddy” was jealous when Cassie Ventura started talking to actor Michael B. Jordan.
“They were not together, and he was jealous about it,” Morgan said, adding, “And I think she was trying to leave him.”
According to Morgan, she stopped by Ventura’s South Africa movie shoot, where Combs’ assistant was also reportedly in attendance.
“She was pretty close with Cassie, close enough that she came with her to South Africa to help her out,” Morgan said.
Testifying in court, Morgan said Mia, the assistant, stood out for her high energy and endurance.
She was with Ventura during the trip to Mexico that Combs allegedly arranged for drug treatment.
Why Diddy is on trial 2025
To note, the 55-year-old was arrested last September and faces charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted as he pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations against him.
HIs trial proceedings were kicked off in early May
The jury was selected at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan courthouse in lower Manhattan and US District Judge Arun Subramanian told jurors the trial could last around eight weeks.