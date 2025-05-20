Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan plan to become ‘US Fab Four’ with Brooklyn, Nicola

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 20, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to become “US Fab Four” with new pals, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

The Sussexes are seemingly creating “new power alliance” to take “revenge” against the Royal Family.

A source close to the couple told Closer, “The Sussexes are looking to really build on this friendship, and all of them see huge potential for it to evolve into a ‘US Fab Four’. Creating this new power alliance is a big slap in the face for David, Victoria and the royals.”

Tabloids speculated that Brooklyn, Nicola might be joining forces with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they feel being “badly wronged” by the Beckhams.

The insider added, “As far as they’re all concerned, teaming up and finding solidarity in adversity is a no-brainer. And if they can get a sense of revenge in the process, then that’s all the better. Meghan is super-excited to have Nicola on board as a friend.”

“Nicola’s extremely grateful to Meghan for all the kindness and support. She’s still very upset about the ongoing feud with Brooklyn’s family, but this blooming friendship with the Sussexes is one silver lining that’s been a huge positive,” the tipster explained.

Princess Kate ‘empathises’ with Victoria Beckham amid Brooklyn drama:

The source also revealed that Kate Middleon felt “sympathetic” towards Victoria Beckham amid Brooklyn Beckham feud.

“Kate feels sympathy for Victoria, knowing how hurtful it must be to have this estrangement with Brooklyn as well as the difficulties with Nicola. Kate can empathise with the difficulties the Beckhams are dealing with, presumably more so now their own son has teamed up with the Sussexes,” the insider noted.

Last week, Princess Kate wore a chic dress from Victoria's collection to present the eighth Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. 

