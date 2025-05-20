Entertainment

Kim Kardashian teams up with Eva Longoria for Netflix’s 'The Fifth Wheel'

Kim Kardashian and Paula Pell are producing the comedy film along with Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell

Kim Kardashian and Paula Pell’s upcoming Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel is gaining momentum, with Eva Longoria officially on board to direct and Gloria Sanchez Productions set to produce the female-led feature.

As per Deadline, a source told that The Fifth Wheel got more star-power as the Devious Maids star is set to direct, with Gloria Sanchez coming on as producers of the comedy.

Kardashian is on board to star in a script by Pell and Janine Brito.

The Skims founder and Pell are producing the comedy film along with Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell under the name of Gloria Sanchez banner.

They teamed up with Cris Abrego and Longoria’s Hyphenate Media Group to produce the film.

Notably, the plot details have not been disclosed yet as the insiders said Kardashian will play the eponymous fifth wheel alongside a female ensemble cast.

The project has been a top priority for Netflix since winning it in a bidding war over Thanksgiving weekend in 2023.

At that time the script was widely praised as exceptionally funny by those involved in the auction.

Kim Kardashian's pressure for The Fifth Wheel:

Kim Kardashian, who recently filmed her first leading TV role with the upcoming legal drama All's Fair, admitted during the episode of The Kardashians last year that she felt the pressure to deliver with The Fifth Wheel as many studios were interested in the project.

"How do they know I can do it? Now the pressure's on because I'm like, 'Oh s**t, this is happening,' I'm tripping the f**k out low-key because I have to really do this and I have to deliver," she confessed.

