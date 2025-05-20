Jim Morrison's stolen graveside bust found 37 years later

A memorial bust of US singer Jim Morrison has been found 37 years after it was stolen.
The statue of the singer was recovered in Paris during an investigation of an unrelated crime conducted by French police financial and anti-corruption unit.
Morrison's grave has been a site for people to pay their respect in an unusual way as fans cover the tombstones with graffiti to pay their homage.
Other renowned individuals remembered by their fans in this specific way include Edith Piaf and Oscar Wilde, who are also buried in the famous Père-Lachaise cemetery's poet's corner.
Little details have been made public about the investigation and no suspects have been named in the theft of the statue of the singer who died in 1971.
A source close to the investigation shared that the police made the discovery when looking into a case of fraud.
The authorities have not made it clear if the bust will return to the grave with the cemetery's curator noting, "The police haven't contacted us, so I don’t know whether the bust will be returned to us."
About Jim Morrison memorial bust
Mladen Mikulin, a Croatian artist, carved the statue from white marble to mark the 10th death anniversary of the singer, however, the bust disappeared in 1988, seven years after it was placed at the site.
Morrison was living in Paris when he suddenly passed away at the age of 27.
He was found dead in the bath by his girlfriend and doctors cited the cause of death was heart failure aggravated by heavy drinking.