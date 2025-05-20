Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt wish on Harry, Meghan's anniversary

Kate Middleton and William have shared a heartfelt wish to mark a key occasion.
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on May ,the Prince and Princess of Wales released a meaningful video with a sweet message.
The official Instagram account of the future King and Queen dropped a video featuring a wooden bee house, where plenty of honey bees could be seen buzzing around to celebrate World Bee Day.
"Happy World Bee Day! Celebrating a small insect with a big job. Bees pollinate our flowers, plants and crops, support biodiversity and keep our ecosystems thriving," read the message alongside the video.
The message from Kensington Palace was met with warm reaction from fans.
"May as World Bee Day! Bees are more than just pollinators – they are indicators of environmental health," one fan wrote.
While another gushed, "Such a small creature, yet so mighty—just like the quiet strength you carry, Princess Catherine."