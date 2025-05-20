Jennifer Lopez’s past comments on 'Diddy' resurface during his trial

Jennifer Lopez is facing renewed attention after a resurfaced interview shows her being asked whether she was "afraid" of Sean "Diddy" Combs, as he stands trial for shocking sex-trafficking allegations.
Soon after the split, This Is Me… Now singer disclosed the details about her romance in a Primetime: Special Edition interview with Diane Sawyer who asked her if she was afraid during the relationship.
Lopez responded that she wasn’t afraid of Diddy and explained that their relationship simply wasn’t right for her.
The conversation turned to Diddy, accompanied by a montage of the couple during better days, as Sawyer reflected in a voiceover, “And what about Sean Combs, Puffy, P Diddy, the man who courted controversy if not outright danger? He always seemed to be the one in control. We wondered, looking at the girl on the red carpet, who was she?”
Sawyer then asked Lopez, “Was she afraid?”
“Um, no, I don't think she was afraid, I just think that I, at that time was uh, cared very deeply for Sean, and you know we just... didn't have the same kind of ideals about life and family and stuff like that,” she said.
J.Lo continued, “It just wasn't a good relationship for me. It didn't have so much to do with him as it had to do with me at the time.”
She mentioned, “I had to learn to care about myself a little bit more and put up certain boundaries of what I would accept and wouldn't accept because really he was just being himself.”
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs relationship with Cassie Ventura:
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie Ventura started dating in 2007 and broke up for good in 2018.
Cassie filed a lawsuit against ‘Diddy’ for assault in November 2023, but the music mogul has pleaded not guilty.