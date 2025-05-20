Entertainment

Shakira brings her iconic rendition 'Antología' at 'The Tonight Show'

The 'TQG' crooner brought nostalgia by singing her iconic song 'Antología' at 'The Tonight Show'

  May 20, 2025

Shakira surprised her fans by bringing her iconic track Antología to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 48-year-old Colombian singer and songwriter turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 20th, to share a few glimpses of her electrifying performance at the talk show.

In a joint post with The Tonight Show, the Waka Waka hitmaker was seen delivering her beloved 1996 ballad in front of a crowd that sang along word for word with the hit track. 

For those unaware, Shakira released the song Antología from her headline-grabbing third studio album, Pies Descalzos, which she launched on October 6th, 1995.

The soulful performance brought nostalgia to the crowd as many fans began expressing their heartwarming thoughts for the singer who sang the song years later. 

Fans reaction on Shakira's song Antología:

One fan commenting, "One of my favorite songs ever… I was 10 when I heard it for the first time in 1997. Unforgettable!"

"Too iconic Shakiraaa!!! Singing his classic and in Spanish for the first time on North American television!!!!" another enthusiastically penned.

A third admirer wrote, "Shakira can do what other artists do, but other artists can't do what Shakira does."

Shakira kicks off concert tour Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran:

This update comes during her popular ongoing seventh concert tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which she kicked off on February 11, 2025. 

Shakira will conclude the concert tour on November 16 this year. During these shows, the singer will be promoting her twelfth studio album of the same name.   

