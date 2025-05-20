Taylor Swift leaves fans reeling with ‘Look What You Made Me Do (TV)’ debut

Taylor Swift has finally made Swifties’ dream come true!
Giving a thrilling surprise to her fans in the ninth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, the Grammy-winning songstress finally debuted the snippet of much-awaited Taylor’s Version of hit track, Look What You Made Me Do.
The song, which is originally from her sixth studio album, Reputation, has been re-recorded for the album’s brand new version titled Reputation (Taylor’s Version).
This huge surprise by Taylor Swift left her die-hard fans reeling, as they were both shocked and emotional while listening to the new track.
Swifties react to Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version):
Taking to X, several fans expressed their excitement by sharing thrilling reactions.
“OMG WE ARE EXCITED FINALLY,” wrote one.
Another penned, “we are definitely getting rep tv next.”
A third excitedly stated, “OMGGGG MOTHERRR. Rep tv is coming and it sounds so good.”
Meanwhile, a fourth mocked Swift’s previous recording label, Big Machines Record, by writing, “Old Label: ‘You’ll never own you masters.’ Taylor in Gilead: ‘Look what you made me do…’”
Why Taylor Swift is re-recording her albums?
Taylor Swift has been re-recording her earlier albums to regain control of the masters - -the original recordings of her music – after having a dispute with her record label, Big Machines Records.
The company sold her first sixth albums to Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, in 2019, without giving the Cruel Summer songstress a chance to purchase the masters herself.
Till now, the Blank Space crooner has re-recorded four out of six albums that include Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).
Next in the list is her highly-anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version).