Taylor Swift leaves fans reeling with ‘Look What You Made Me Do (TV)’ debut

The Eras Tour hitmaker sparks fan frenzy with surprise release of ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ track on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6

  • by Web Desk
  • May 20, 2025

Taylor Swift has finally made Swifties’ dream come true!

Giving a thrilling surprise to her fans in the ninth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, the Grammy-winning songstress finally debuted the snippet of much-awaited Taylor’s Version of hit track, Look What You Made Me Do.

The song, which is originally from her sixth studio album, Reputation, has been re-recorded for the album’s brand new version titled Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

This huge surprise by Taylor Swift left her die-hard fans reeling, as they were both shocked and emotional while listening to the new track.

Swifties react to Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version):

Taking to X, several fans expressed their excitement by sharing thrilling reactions.

“OMG WE ARE EXCITED FINALLY,” wrote one.

Another penned, “we are definitely getting rep tv next.”

A third excitedly stated, “OMGGGG MOTHERRR. Rep tv is coming and it sounds so good.”

Meanwhile, a fourth mocked Swift’s previous recording label, Big Machines Record, by writing, “Old Label: ‘You’ll never own you masters.’ Taylor in Gilead: ‘Look what you made me do…’”

Why Taylor Swift is re-recording her albums?

Taylor Swift has been re-recording her earlier albums to regain control of the masters - -the original recordings of her music – after having a dispute with her record label, Big Machines Records.

The company sold her first sixth albums to Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, in 2019, without giving the Cruel Summer songstress a chance to purchase the masters herself.

Till now, the Blank Space crooner has re-recorded four out of six albums that include Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Next in the list is her highly-anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

