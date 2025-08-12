Chris Hemsworth celebrates 42nd birthday in Ibiza without wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his 42nd birthday but without wife Elsa Pataky!
Over the weekend, the Thor star was spotted partying with A-list fellow celebrities including Liam and Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, pop sensation Rita Ora and her husband, director Taika Waititi, and Patrick and Pia Whitesell in Ibiza
Chris appeared in high spirits as he had a lunch at celebrity hotspot Casa Jondal and a cruise on a luxury boat with a star-studded guest list.
However, his beloved wife Elsa was notably absent from the gathering for an unknown reason.
For the celebration, Chris opted for a casual look a she wore a T-shirt and matching shirt, black shorts, and aviator sunglasses.
Although Elsa was not in attendance at the celebration, she made sure to make her husband’s day special by sending him an online wish.
The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 11, to share a heartwarming black and white photo of her and Chris.
“Happy Birthday to my Rocky Balboa. You’re the best of the best @chrishemsworth,” she wrote in the caption.
Elsa was last spotted in Australia on Friday as she stepped out for shopping at a local Coles supermarket in Byron Bay after returning home from her native Spain.
This comes after Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky spent most of the European summer apart.