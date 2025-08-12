Home / Entertainment

Sandra Bullock reflects on unbreakable bond with close pal Jennifer Aniston

Sandra Bullock has opened up about her close bond with Jennifer Aniston.

The best friend duo reflected on their unbreakable friendship in the Vanity Fair cover story.

Sandra reveals that one of the most significant ways she's and Jennifer have supported each other is by navigating their shared experiences with stalkers.

She said, “There’s the cases where they got into the house, the cases where they’re outside the house, the cases where you’re on a film set and they figured out where you are, and the cases that no one hears about.”

The Proposal actress shared that she and the Friends star also bond over their shared fear of flying, humorously recounting how they comfort each other during flights.

“The two of us on a plane—it’s the most pathetic thing to look at. Usually it’s us grabbing each other’s arms from across the table with our heads down,” she added.

About Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston’s friendship:

Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston’ became friends 15 years ago when they ran into each other at a mutual friend's wedding.

Later on, Jennifer introduced her new pal into circle of friends. They started attending dinner parties together.

The pair also shared getaways, enjoying vacations and holiday gatherings together.

