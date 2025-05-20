King Charles, Camilla mark Canada House’s major milestone ahead of royal visit

Canada House has hit the century mark!
In their delightful new outing on Tuesday, May 20, King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated a major milestone of Canada House – the official home of the High Commission of Canada in Trafalgar Square, London, in the UK.
The British Monarch and Queen Consort visited the diplomatic building to celebrate its 100th anniversary in England, reported GB News.
Canada House, which was opened in June 1925, also serves as the main Canadian embassy in the United Kingdom and was established with an aim to bring the maple country’s representatives under one roof.
Over the last 100 years, it has become a prominent symbol of Canada in London, highlighting and celebrating the nation’s rich art, culture, and heritage.
During their visit at the embassy, King Charles and Queen Camilla were warmly received by Ralph Goodale, High Commissioner for Canada, and Robert Fry, who is the Deputy High Commissioner.
The Royal Couple also met CEO of Parks Canada, Ron Hallman, and CEO of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, John Geiger.
In celebration of Canada House’s centenary, Parks Canada and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society collaborated to unveil a giant floor map highlighting “Canadian National Parks, National Historic Sites and National Marine Conservation Areas.”
During the ceremony, Their Majesties also attended a reception that marked the presence of Canadian citizens and guests.
At the reception, the High Commissioner presented King Charles with a special centenary key to Canada House, which is inspired by the one given to King George V during the official opening in 1925.
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s royal visit to Canada:
This outing of King Charles and Queen Camilla comes just a few days prior to their high-stakes two-day royal visit to Canada on May 26, 2025, for the State Opening of Parliament.