Selena Gomez rolls out customized Oreo in fun 'limited edition' collab

The 'Calm Down' crooner collaborated with Oreo to boost her philanthropic initiative

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
Selena Gomez recently teamed up with the Oreo cookie brand to support her mental awareness organization, Rare Impact Fund.

The Calm Down hitmaker took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 20th, to make a delightful announcement of her recent collaboration with the snack brand.

Gomez shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of her latest partnership with the company to boost her mental health organization, Rare Impact Fund.

Her post, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, "I’m super excited/geeked out to share that I’m collaborating with @OREO!"

"I’m so grateful for the chance to create my flavor. The signature chocolate and cinnamon creme cookies hit shelves 6/9," the 32-year-old American actress and singer stated.

She continued, "Your support means the world to me, and I can’t wait for everyone to try it! Wishing you all a wonderful week ahead."

Selena Gomes shares experience of collaborating with Oreo: 

In a conversation with People, she disclosed her experience with the sandwich cookie brand, saying, "I am selective when deciding to partner with brands because it always needs to be something authentic to me."

"Like most people, I’ve loved Oreo cookies for as long as I can remember, and so when I was approached to collaborate on my flavor, it was something I couldn’t say no to doing," the Rare Beauty founder noted.

Why Selena Gomez rubs off shoulder with Oreo? 

As per the media reports, Oreo is donating to Selena Gomez's Rare Impact Fund, which she founded in 2020 to expand access to mental health resources.

The globally known singer's limited-edition Oreo cookies are available for presale online starting from June 2nd. 

