Apple WWDC 2025 set for June 9: Here's what to expect?

Apple sent invites for its developer-focused event, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled to occur from June 9-13 with an “On the horizon” tagline.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to reveal the latest variants of its operating systems, including iOS 19, iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, macOS 16, and visionOS 3.
Apple further announced that the developer conference will be held both in person and online, with the company launching online group sessions for the first time.
What to expect from Apple WWDC 2025?
The company will also announce a comprehensive suite of Apple Intelligence features, including intelligent battery management and a virtual health assistant.
Notably, Apple has gradually launched several features such as AI-generated emojis, images, and email summaries.
However, it had to pause the latest summaries in notifications after inaccurate headlines.
Further reports suggested that in iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, Apple will reportedly bring a set of visual changes along with a design language that will align with the visionOS user interface.
Bloomberg suggested that Apple is set to revamp menus, icons, apps, windows, and system buttons with easy navigation and control.