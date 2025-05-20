Justin Baldoni finds strength in family as Blake Lively's legal woes escalate 

Justin Baldoni reportedly relied on his family and friend circle as the legal tensions with his accuser, Blake Lively, intensified.
The 41-year-old American actor-director has been involved in a messy legal battle with his It Ends With Us costar since December last year.
The critically acclaimed actor is leaning on his close pals for unwavering support during a difficult time.
A pal of Baldoni and his wife Emily Baldoni recently spoke with People about the couple’s mental state, which was brutally affected by the actor’s ongoing legal matters with Lively.
He noted, "The lawsuit drama is causing stress for both of them, but their marriage is solid and they are closer than ever."
The Jane the Virgin star and his life partner asked their friends for frequent hangouts as they wanted to shift their focus from the high-profile sexual harassment lawsuit, which was filed by Lively in December last year.
Justin and Emily have been "leaning on a tight circle of loyal friends" as the legal saga intensified day by day.
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal timeline:
For those unaware, the legal woes between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively began when the actress initially alleged that her fellow actor sexually harassed her on the set of their romance-drama movie.
The Everwood actor firmly denied the allegations and filed a counter-lawsuit against the mom-of-four, claiming $400 million from her to tarnish his reputation publicly.
Baldoni and Lively’s case is scheduled for official court trial, which begins in March 2026.