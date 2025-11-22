Royal

Sarah Ferguson sparks fear of ‘real danger’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla

  Riba Shaikh
Sarah Ferguson has reportedly sparked new chaos inside Buckingham Palace as she is tipped to sit down for a bombshell interview.

The ex-wife of the disgrace Andrew - who lost all his royal titles earlier this month amid renewed scrutiny into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, has been offered a lucrative six-figure sum for a scathing TV tell-all.

Now, Palace insiders are claiming that there has been fears regarding what Fergie can potentially reveal in her first interview since falling from grace.

An insider exclusively told The Sun that Royal family fears the mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie could go "rogue".

"There's a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla, or other members of the family," the source claimed.

This shocking update came weeks after the 77-year-old monarch asked Andrew to leave the 30-bed Royal Lodge mansion, where he has been living with Fergie since 2003 - despite their divorce in 1996.

Andrew was confirmed that he will be moved to a private estate in Sandringham, while, Fergie was told to make her own arrangements.

