Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces backlash after silence on Epstein probe

A Jeffrey Epstein survivor has urged Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to help in the investigation against the disgraced financier

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was slammed by US legislators, as King Charles' younger brother remains silenced during Jeffrey Epstein's probe.

Members of the House Oversight Committee had requested a "transcribed interview" with the former duke regarding his "long-standing friendship" with the paedophile.

Epstein committed suicide in a New York prison in 2019 while he was waiting for trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Democrats Robert Garcia and Suhas Subramanyam have accused Andrew of hiding, saying in a statement, "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's silence in the face of the Oversight Democrat's demand for testimony speaks volumes."

"The documents we've reviewed, along with public records and Virginia Roberts Giuffre's testimony, raise serious questions he must answer, yet he continues to hide," the statement noted.

They also emphasised that the Epstein probe will continue "with or without" Andrew, as they vowed to bring justice to the survivors.

King Charles' younger brother has strongly denied any wrongdoing but agreed to stop using his titles, which was followed by an official statement by Buckingham Palace about Andrew's title removal, and he was forced to move out of Royal Lodge.

One of Jeffrey Epstein's survivors, Marina Lacerda, has also pressurised Andrew to reveal what he knows.

Speaking to 5 News, she said, "If I myself got accused of something this outrageous, I would want to go and at least clear my name."

"Clear up your name. And if you did do any wrongdoing, own up to it. You have a family. You have daughters. You have daughters that have daughters," she noted.

Lacerda urged Andrew to share what he knows and what he has done that he regrets with the world.

Moreover, Marina Lacerda met Epstein when she was 14 and has also called on Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie to reveal if they knew anything about the situation.

