Queen Elizabeth II honoured with meaningful gesture

Queen Elizabeth II's memory lives forever, as members of the public took part in a spring bulb planting day at a new garden to pay tribute to her in Regent's Park.
The two-acre garden was created by The Royal Parks Charity to commemorate the life of the late Queen, who passed away in 2022, and is set to open in central London in spring next year.
Britons were invited to sign up for one-hour slots on Saturday, November 22, to plant bulbs, including snowdrops, and were also given a guided tour of the garden.
The garden will be opened in addition to the UK National Memorial to the late Queen, which will be in St James's Park, near Buckingham Palace.
Moreover, Elizabeth became a patron of the Royal Horticultural Society in 1952, the year she ascended to the throne, and was a regular at the Chelsea Flower Show in her 70-year reign.
The public gathering came just days after it was announced that Sir David Beckham would be taking part in the Chelsea Flower Show.
David will be part of Frances Tophill's project as an ambassador for the King's Foundation, which is working with the Royal Horticultural Society to create the garden.
The garden, named The RHS and The King's Foundation Curious Garden, aims to encourage visitors to take interest in gardening and recognised its importance and benefits.