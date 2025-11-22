Zara Tindall breaks silence amid Andrew crisis: 'feeling them every day'

Zara Tindall - who was completely out of Royal scene in recent months, has finally made her first public statement.
The daughter of Princess Anne joined forces with her mother on Friday, November 21, for her first major royal engagement in a long time.
As equestrians, Zara and The Princess Royal made a joint appearance at the World Horse Welfare Annual Conference in London.
Anne attended the event at the Royal Geographical Society as President of the charity since 2000, while Zara accompanied her mom as the long-standing patron.
The conference was held to bring together international specialists to examine the latest research into horse behaviour and well being.
In a keynote address, Roly Owers, Chief Executive of World Horse Welfare, spoke about the innovation in behavioural science for the better understanding of how horses experience their environment.
“We have learned a great deal in recent years,” he said, while addresing the audience.
“Evidence is emerging that obliges us to reassess what constitutes a good life for the horses in our care, and to recognise the limits of what they can and cannot cope with,” Owers added.
Meanwhile, Zara contributing to the closing panel, noted, "I think seeing through their eyes is all about partnership."
"It’s feeling them every day and how different they come out, being receptive to that and working with that," she added.
Others among the panel speakers were lite riders, animal-care specialists,veterinarians and researchers from Europe, Asia and the United States.
