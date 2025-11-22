Prince Harry loses cherished family title as another royal takes over

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is not the only royal losing titles, as Prince Harry had to give up a key family title amid family troubles.
The Duke of Sussex, who moved to the US in 2020, was once known as the "fun uncle" of his niece and nephews, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but no longer holds the title, as another royal has snatched it from Harry.
His easy-going and cheeky personality played a key role in a close bond with the three young royals, but the duke's departure allowed Mike Tindall to fill the role with ease.
Zara Tindall's husband is known to share a tight bond with the Wales children, and their sweet relationship is always obvious when they make joint appearances.
Body language expert Judi James previously told Fabulous magazine how Prince George relies on Princess Anne's son-in-law.
She said, "George's original 'fun uncle' and adult playmate did that infamous bolt to the US, leaving a huge Harry-shaped gap in the young boy's life that Mike has more than filled."
"Mike is the fun uncle everyone needs, but in the case of Prince George, whose destiny is all about duty and responsible behaviour, Mike's presence in his life is completely invaluable," James noted.