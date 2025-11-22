Royal

Prince Harry loses cherished family title as another royal takes over

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, moved to the US in 2020

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Prince Harry loses cherished family title as another royal takes over
Prince Harry loses cherished family title as another royal takes over

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is not the only royal losing titles, as Prince Harry had to give up a key family title amid family troubles.

The Duke of Sussex, who moved to the US in 2020, was once known as the "fun uncle" of his niece and nephews, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but no longer holds the title, as another royal has snatched it from Harry.

His easy-going and cheeky personality played a key role in a close bond with the three young royals, but the duke's departure allowed Mike Tindall to fill the role with ease.

Zara Tindall's husband is known to share a tight bond with the Wales children, and their sweet relationship is always obvious when they make joint appearances.

Body language expert Judi James previously told Fabulous magazine how Prince George relies on Princess Anne's son-in-law.

She said, "George's original 'fun uncle' and adult playmate did that infamous bolt to the US, leaving a huge Harry-shaped gap in the young boy's life that Mike has more than filled."

"Mike is the fun uncle everyone needs, but in the case of Prince George, whose destiny is all about duty and responsible behaviour, Mike's presence in his life is completely invaluable," James noted.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sarah Ferguson sparks fear of ‘real danger’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla

Sarah Ferguson sparks fear of ‘real danger’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla
King Charles, Queen Camilla's worried as Sarah Ferguson receives lucrative offer for bombshell interview

Prince William receives special nod from Mike Tindall over major achievement

Prince William receives special nod from Mike Tindall over major achievement
Zara Tindall husband Mike shows public support for Prince William's generous move

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces backlash after silence on Epstein probe

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces backlash after silence on Epstein probe
A Jeffrey Epstein survivor has urged Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to help in the investigation against the disgraced financier

Zara Tindall breaks silence amid Andrew crisis: 'feeling them every day'

Zara Tindall breaks silence amid Andrew crisis: 'feeling them every day'
Zara Tindall makes first public statement since Andrew lost Royal titles amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy

Prince William, Kate Middleton put George’s major update on hold for key reason

Prince William, Kate Middleton put George’s major update on hold for key reason
Prince George's life's biggest announcement delayed by Kensington Palace for a surprising reason

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie struggle as father Andrew's scandal casts shadow

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie struggle as father Andrew's scandal casts shadow
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein has cost him both his royal titles and residence

Prince Albert, Charlene strengthen Monaco-Portugal ties with heartfelt move

Prince Albert, Charlene strengthen Monaco-Portugal ties with heartfelt move
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene make heartwarming move as they welcome Portuguese President Marcelo in Monaco

Princess Leonor leads high-level Congress session in major appearance

Princess Leonor leads high-level Congress session in major appearance
The Spanish throne heiress presides over major session at Congress during her latest outing

Kate Middleton gives new tension to Meghan Markle after her 'pathetic' misstep

Kate Middleton gives new tension to Meghan Markle after her 'pathetic' misstep
Princess Kate causes trouble for Meghan Markle ahead of her major Christmas event

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles’ take on his most unusual portrait

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles’ take on his most unusual portrait
King Charles' unconventional portrait has been unveiled by artist Michael Shellis

Andrew fighting fiercely to protect Beatrice, Eugenie from his ‘muddy waters’

Andrew fighting fiercely to protect Beatrice, Eugenie from his ‘muddy waters’
The former Duke of York is battling ‘tooth and nail’ to safeguard his beloved daughters from his disgraced shadow

Royal family celebrates century-old Christmas Bazaar tradition in Copenhagen

Royal family celebrates century-old Christmas Bazaar tradition in Copenhagen
The Danish Royal family offered a rare glimpse into the festive season