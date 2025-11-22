Royal Family hit by heart breaking death news

Royal

The British royal family has been struck by shocking death news, as Princess Diana's personal designer, Paul Costelloe, passed away in London at the age of 80.

Costelloe, the Irish fashion designer, became one of the best-known names in British and Irish fashion and was personal designer to the late Diana.

His family announced his death news on Saturday, November 22, sharing that Costelloe passed away "following a short illness".

They added, "He was surrounded by his wife and seven children and passed peacefully in London."

As reported by the BBC, he was born in Dublin, where his father ran a successful company making raincoats.

After studying at the Grafton Academy of Fashion Design, he moved to Paris, where he took a course at the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture.

He set up his own label in 1979, Paul Costelloe Collections, and presented collections at London Fashion Week, as well as in Paris, Milan and New York.

In 1983 he was appointed personal designer to Diana, Princess of Wales, a collaboration which continued until her death in 1997.

Costelloe often used traditional Irish fabrics and textiles in his designs, including Irish linen and tweed.

He collaborated with Dunnes Stores and was the closing designer for the inaugural Ireland Fashion Week in October this year.

