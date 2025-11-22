Prince William receives special nod from Mike Tindall over major achievement

Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall endorsed Prince William's emotional move.
The former rugby player turned to his Instagram stories on Friday, November 21, to give a special nod to The Prince of Wales for opening Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neuron Disease.
Mike reposted a video of BBC news recorded on William's visit to the newly opened MND centre Thursday, November 21 - honouring the promise he made to late rugby player Rob, in January, 2024.
The Instagram reels featured William exchanging a warm hug with Rob's wife Lindsey Burrow, who welcomed the future king upon his arrival to the healthcare facility.
William was also joined by English Rugby Coach Kevin Sinfield, who was presented CBE last year alongside Rob Burrow.
Honouring the professional rugby player - who died in June last year due to MND, William wrote, "This remarkable centre honours Rob who faced MND with extraordinary courage until his passing last year."
"Built from his vision and courage, this world‑leading centre will transform MND care while standing as a lasting tribute to his legacy," he added.
By resharing the video of William's visit, the son-in-law of Princess Anne expressed his delight and pride over the future King's visionary move.