Princess Eugenie speaks out after Beatrice’s missing appearance at key event

The Princess of York showed support to Prince William and Princess Kate as they hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace

  • May 21, 2025
Princess Eugenie has spoken out about her sister, Princess Beatrice, just hours after Beatrice’s noticeable absence from a recent royal event.

The Princess of York marked her presence in support of Prince William and Princess Kate as they hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Taking to the Instagram account on Tuesday, Eugenie shared a snap along with her older sister as they both attended the Chelsea Flower Show.

The first snap of the carousel showed the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, strolling with their arms around each other's waists.

Another snap captured Eugenie was pictured solo chatting with various other attendees of the show, including some Chelsea pensioners.


She penned the caption, “Such a lovely afternoon visiting the @the_rhs Chelsea Flower Show, especially when I get to do it with my sis!”

Eugenie continued, “It was fantastic to catch up with @horatiosgarden again and to see their beautiful display as well as visit some of the gardens on show including the @dsscotland Garden, the @hospice_uk Garden for Compassion, the Avanade Intelligent Garden and the Cha No Niwa Japanese Tea Garden (who has won garden of the year).”

To note, the event was attended by Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, alongside his wife Sophie as well as Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall.

As King Charles and Queen Camilla attended another major engagement, the Waleses took on official duties in their stead.

