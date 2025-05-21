Entertainment

Hailey Bieber admits to creating fake accounts amid marital woes rumours

The Rhode founder reveals she stalks girls online with ‘multiple’ fake accounts

Hailey Bieber joked about creating "multiple" social media accounts just to stalk and keep up with her friends’ pages.

While conversing at a new episode of Vogue's popular In the Bag series, in tandem with her cover story, which was released on Tuesday, May 20.

In a shared video, the Rhode founder pulled out various items associated with her beauty brand and a series of funny items.

She took her iPhone out of the black leather Saint Laurent bag in the snippet.

"This is my phone. Very straightforward, obviously," Hailey began to say.

She continued, taking out a number of other phones from the bag, "These are a couple more that I keep on me, and I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls' pages, making multiple accounts, you know, that kind of thing."

Her witty comment referenced the 2022 social media buzz linking her to Justin Bieber amid lingering attention from his former relationship with Selena Gomez.

Hailey Bieber response on nepo baby criticism:

In a shared video, she also cracked jokes at several criticisms of her public persona as often been referred to as a "nepo baby.”

In her defence the mother-of-one took a bizarre move as she pulled out a perfume from her bag called "Eu d' Nepo.”

She quipped, "This is my favorite perfume. I've basically been wearing this my entire life. I'm obsessed with it. It smells really vanilla. It's really gorgeous. It really does all the work for you."

Hailey Bieber faced criticism for being a “nepo-baby” as she is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin.

