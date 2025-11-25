Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez performs at mega-rich Indian wedding after warm welcome

The 'Selena' actress arrived in Udaipur, India, for lavish performance over the weekend

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Jennifer Lopez has performed at the mega-rich Indian wedding after receiving a heartwarming welcome in Udaipur, India. 

Ben Affleck's ex-wife, who parted ways with the Batman actor in August 2022, arrived in India on Saturday, November 22, to attend India's business tycoon Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's grand wedding.

J.Lo not only made a guest appearance, but she also performed at the alleged $6.7 million lavish wedding ceremony.

In addition to the Kiss of the Spider Woman actress, several big Hollywood figures joined her for the mega South Asian event, including Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Bettina Anderson.

On Sunday, November 23, the singer-turned-actress set the stage on fire with her hit tracks, giving guests a night to remember.

For the unversed, Netra is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals and a major player in the global pharma industry.

Meanwhile, her husband, Vamsi, is an ultra-wealthy tech entrepreneur – the co-founder and CTO of Superorder, a booming food-delivery platform, and a recent Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree.

On the professional front, Jennifer Lopez is currently filming for an upcoming thriller, The Last Mrs Parrish, which is expected to be released in 2026.  

