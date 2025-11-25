D4vd case twist: Court seals files in Celeste Rivas' death probe

Official records on Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teen whose body was found in a Tesla's trunk registered under D4vd's name in early September, have been barred from public release.
As reported by the BBC, the LA County medical examiner's office said it received a court order imposing a security hold on the case, and that no details about Celeste's death can be released or posted on its website.
The police department noted it requested the order to ensure officers "receive information from the Medical Examiner before the public".
Chief Medical Examiner Dr Odey Ukpo said the practice of security holds is "virtually unheard of in other counties" and "has not been proven to improve outcomes in the legal system".
"We are dedicated to serving our community with full transparency; however, the law precludes us from doing so while the court order remains in this case," Dr Ukpo added.
Celeste's body was discovered a day before her 15th birthday on September 8 at a Hollywood tow yard, and there have been speculations of her romantic relationship with the Romantic Homicides singer based on social media posts and D4vd's pals' remarks.
The teen had been missing since April 2024, as per the missing person flyer.
D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, released his debut album in April and was on tour when the remains were discovered.
He has not commented on the case, but his representatives previously said he was cooperating with police, while a new PEOPLE report noted that he is not cooperating with the authorities after being named a suspect last week.
Previously, the county's medical examiner shared that Celeste's body was "severely decomposed" when it was found in September and the manner and cause of her death has not been revealed.
The decomposition of her body indicated that she had already been "deceased for several weeks", investigators said.
Her family, who described her as a beloved daughter, sister, cousin and friend, has said they are "heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss". They solicited money on a crowdfunding website to pay for her funeral, which took place in October.