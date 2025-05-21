Why Jennifer Garner got into heated debate with Ben Affleck daughter?

Jennifer Garner has taken part in a heated argument with ex Ben Affleck's daughter, Violet Affleck.
The former couple’s eldest child opened up about the argument with her mother in an academic research paper in the school’s Global Health Review on Sunday, May 18.
Violet, 19, recalled arguing with the Yes Day star after Los Angeles wildfires broke out in the Pacific Palisades and they had to move into a hotel.
The freshman at Yale University stated in the paper, “I spent the January fires in Los Angeles arguing with my mother in a hotel room.” Violet recalled that Jennifer, 53, was “shell-shocked, astonished at the scale of destruction,” and she admitted being confused by her reaction.
She mentioned, “As a lifelong Angelena and climate-literate member of generation Z, my question had not been whether the Palisades would burn but when.”
The 19-year old also admitted that there was a communication gap between herself and younger brother, Samuel, 13.
“Did global warming have to do with the speed of the wind?’ ” she recalled Samuel asking, before adding, “Hopefully, most of us understand the climate crisis better than my little brother.”
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck kids, who tied the knot from 2005 to 2018, share three children: Violet, 16-year-old Seraphina and Samuel.