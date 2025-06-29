Kim Kardashian admits crying after Lauren Sánchez walk down aisle

  by Web Desk
  • |
Kim Kardashian has admitted that she cried after Lauren Sánchez walked down the aisle to marry Jeff Bezos.

On Saturday night, June 28, the SKIMS founder penned a heartfelt wish for the newly wed couple on her Instagram Stories.

While praising the bride, she wrote, “What a beautiful bride you are @laurensanchezbezos!!! We all cried watching you walk down the aisle in pure bliss!”

Kim added, “The forest where u got married was magical but the love we all felt in the room is what we will never forget and why we all love and support you both so much!”

She attended the $20 million wedding celebration in Italy wish sisters Kendal Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and mum Kris Jenner.

“Forever rooting for the happiest couple! You deserve it all! @laurensanchezbezos @jeffbezos,” the reality Tv star added.

Kim donned a chocolate-colored vintage Versace dress featuring floral lace, seed beads and sequins. She completed her look with Moussaieff jewelry.

Many renowned celebrities attended the extravagant wedding on San Maggiore island including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Bill Gates, Leonardo Di Caprio, Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady.

To note, Jeff Bezos and Lauren exchanged the vows on Friday, June 27, in front of nearly 200 VIP guests.

