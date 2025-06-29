Sydney Sweeney, Orlando Bloom enjoy Venice outing after breaking up from exes

While Sydney Sweeney called off her wedding with Jonathan Davino earlier this year, Orlando Bloom recently broke up with fiancée Katy Perry

Sydney Sweeney and Ornaldo Bloom are turning heads on the streets of Venice with their undeniable charm!

The Euphoria actress and the Troy star, who recently parted ways with their respective partners Jonathan Davino and Katy Perry, were spotted enjoying a stroll through the beautiful streets of the Italian city this week.

Their outing came after they attended the high-profile, lavish wedding of the American businessman Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez earlier in the week.

In the photos shared by Backgrid on its official Instagram account on Saturday, June 28, Sweeney and Bloom were seen keeping things casual as they explored the stunning city.

Spotted in a comfy and casual attire, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was wearing a black T-shirt with matching shorts and a cap.

Meanwhile, the Madame Web starlet radiated charm in an elegant billowy dress adorned with vibrant, multi-colored patterns.

With her long blonde hair styled in stunning curls, the actress looked beautiful sporting a chic pair of sunglasses.

About Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino:

After dating each other since 2018 and getting engaged in 2022, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino parted ways in March this year.

The Immaculate actress, who was supposed to exchange wedding vows with Davino in May 2025, called off the wedding in March, citing relationship strains and a focus on her career as the reasons.

About Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in early 2016. After going through a brief split in 2017, the couple reunited in 2018.

The former flames got engaged on February 14, 2019, and share a daughter, Daisy Dove (born in August 2020), reportedly ended their engagement due to the 143 singer’s busy schedule.

