Camilla Cabello shares emotional story ahead of Yours, C tour concert

Camilla Cabello has shared her emotional journey to make fourth studio album C, XOXO.
The Havana singer opened up about “challenges” and “risks” she faces while making her new album.
On Saturday, June 28, the pop icon posted a carousel of images along with a lengthy caption on Instagram.
She penned, “I think anyone who really knows me knows this album represents a lot of the values most important to me, taking risks, being curious, being brave, challenging myself, being excited by the unknown, staying true to me even when people might not understand it.”
Camilla added, “I think being an artist is like protecting the 6 year old version of yourself in that way. the version of you that does things because they're fun and interesting, and gets so lost in the purity of that they forget everything else.”
The Shameless crooner also revealed that she puts in tremendous effort to nurture her creativity. She admitted that the process isn't always smooth, but it leaves her with a sense of satisfaction.
Reflecting on the album, the pop icon expressed pride in the work, calling it her most “interesting” project to date.
To note, Camilla is set to perform Yours, C tour concert in Paris, France, on June 30.