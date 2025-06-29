Matty Healy targets ex Taylor Swift in controversial Glastonbury comment

Matty Healy appeared to throw shade at his ex, Taylor Swift, during The 1975’s Glastonbury set, making a pointed remark that fans interpreted as a thinly veiled dig at the pop superstar.
The Lover crooner’s ex-boyfriend the 1975 frontman took a dig during his set at the Glastonbury Festival on Friday.
Healy made a toast to himself while enjoying a Guinness and a cigarette during the band's performance on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.
“What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best,” he told the crowd cheekily, raising his glass.
“I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation. The best, what do we say… A POET.... ladies and gentlemen, is what I am,” the British rocker claimed.
A video clip shared by Variety on X captured someone in the audience speculating that he is alluding to Swift and her recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.
He called himself a “Generational wordsmith,” adding, “I just wanted to remind you in the next couple of minutes, these lyrics, this poetry, I Bleed For You... take it away boys.”
Following a performance of Chocolate, Healy lightened the mood by saying, “I was only joking about being a poet.”
In 2023, Healy and Swift had a short-lived romance that quickly caught the public's attention.