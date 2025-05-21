Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel announces new addition to family

Jimmy Kimmel shares two kids with ex-wife Gina Maddy, Katie and Kevin

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Jimmy Kimmel announces new addition to family
Jimmy Kimmel announces new addition to family

Jimmy Kimmel has announced a new addition in his family.

On Tuesday, May 20, the 57-year-old hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! after cancelling show the night before.

He explained the surprising reason for cancelling the show in his opening monologue. 

The host said in the episode, “I am the host of the show. Thank you, thank you for coming, thank you for watching, thank you for joining us here in Hollywood. We are back to work after an extra day off. You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn’t because my daughter had a baby last night.”

Jimmy shared that his 33-year-old daughter Katie Kimmel gave birth to her first child with husband Will Logsdon.

He added, “My oldest daughter – you know, people don’t realize, people that know I have two little kids, they don’t know I have to older kids. My oldest daughter, she’s 83-years-old. Her name is Katie. Katie and her husband Will had a baby girl right at the time we shoot our show last night. So I decided to be there instead here.”

Jimmy Kimmel reveals name of newborn:

Jimmy Kimmel also revealed the name of the newborn granddaughter.

He said, “The baby’s very healthy. Her name, they gave her a very cute name. Her name is Melania. t’s Melanie Thee Stallion…her name is Patti. Like the melt, but with an ‘I’ not a ‘Y.’”

Jimmy welcomed daughter Katie with ex-wife Gina Maddy.

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession

Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party

Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘painful’ 'Blue Valentine' shoot with Ryan Gosling
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘painful’ 'Blue Valentine' shoot with Ryan Gosling
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
Why Jennifer Garner got into heated debate with Ben Affleck daughter?
Why Jennifer Garner got into heated debate with Ben Affleck daughter?
Tom Cruise sidesteps Father's Day question amid estrangement with daughter Suri
Tom Cruise sidesteps Father's Day question amid estrangement with daughter Suri
Blake Lively faces 'insane, toxic' workplace allegations by ex-employees
Blake Lively faces 'insane, toxic' workplace allegations by ex-employees
Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bold cutout dress with A$AP Rocky at Cannes
Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bold cutout dress with A$AP Rocky at Cannes
'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76
'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76
Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires
Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires
Hailey Bieber admits to creating fake accounts amid marital woes rumours
Hailey Bieber admits to creating fake accounts amid marital woes rumours
‘The Voice’ names season 27 winner in epic finale moment
‘The Voice’ names season 27 winner in epic finale moment
Ed Sheeran makes major confession about Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s marriage
Ed Sheeran makes major confession about Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s marriage