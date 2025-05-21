Jimmy Kimmel announces new addition to family

Jimmy Kimmel has announced a new addition in his family.
On Tuesday, May 20, the 57-year-old hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! after cancelling show the night before.
He explained the surprising reason for cancelling the show in his opening monologue.
The host said in the episode, “I am the host of the show. Thank you, thank you for coming, thank you for watching, thank you for joining us here in Hollywood. We are back to work after an extra day off. You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn’t because my daughter had a baby last night.”
Jimmy shared that his 33-year-old daughter Katie Kimmel gave birth to her first child with husband Will Logsdon.
He added, “My oldest daughter – you know, people don’t realize, people that know I have two little kids, they don’t know I have to older kids. My oldest daughter, she’s 83-years-old. Her name is Katie. Katie and her husband Will had a baby girl right at the time we shoot our show last night. So I decided to be there instead here.”
Jimmy Kimmel reveals name of newborn:
Jimmy Kimmel also revealed the name of the newborn granddaughter.
He said, “The baby’s very healthy. Her name, they gave her a very cute name. Her name is Melania. t’s Melanie Thee Stallion…her name is Patti. Like the melt, but with an ‘I’ not a ‘Y.’”
Jimmy welcomed daughter Katie with ex-wife Gina Maddy.