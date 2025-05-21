Royal

Princess Kate receives heartwarming nod 'fit for her future Queen' role

Kate Middleton is honoured as future Queen at the heart of London

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Princess Kate receives heartwarming nod fit for her future Queen role
Princess Kate receives heartwarming nod 'fit for her future Queen' role

Kate Middleton has been bestowed with not just one but two honours on the same day.

The Princess of Wales', who turned heads in a beautiful yellow midi-dress at Buckingham Palace Garden Party on Tuesday, May 20, has gotten her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum, London.

Catherine's new statue, in an outfit she wore to the annual Diplomatic Reception in December 2023 has been installed alongside the King and Queen in a replica throne room at the Baker Street attraction.

Princess Kate receives heartwarming nod fit for her future Queen role

Expressing his thoughts on the new honour for the wife of Prince William, Steve Blackburn of Madame Tussauds London noted, “We are delighted that a new figure of the much-loved Catherine, Princess of Wales, has officially landed in the Royal Palace Experience at our attraction in the heart of London, continuing our centuries-long work with the Royal Family.”

He added, “Kate, majestically crafted by our talented studio team, has been sculpted to ensure her resemblance is fit for a future queen, alongside her dashing husband.”

This delightful nod to the future Queen comes on the same day when the Prince and Princess of Wales named on this year's Time100 list.

The royal couple made to the list of Time100 Philanthropy 2025, which contains "the 100 most influential people shaping the future of giving at a pivotal moment".

As per the magazine, Kate and William were lauded for being "less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues.”

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession

Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party

Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party
Queen Letizia, King Felipe step back from major royal event amid sad news
Queen Letizia, King Felipe step back from major royal event amid sad news
Prince William, Princess Kate receive prestigious new honor in U.S.
Prince William, Princess Kate receive prestigious new honor in U.S.
Princess Kate, Prince William give delightful update after big event
Princess Kate, Prince William give delightful update after big event
Princess Eugenie speaks out after Beatrice’s missing appearance at key event
Princess Eugenie speaks out after Beatrice’s missing appearance at key event
Kate Middleton returns to Chelsea Flower Show with Prince William
Kate Middleton returns to Chelsea Flower Show with Prince William
Buckingham Palace captures Charles, Camilla’s new visit in charming video
Buckingham Palace captures Charles, Camilla’s new visit in charming video
Swedish Royals celebrate 30 years of Stockholm’s historic National City Park
Swedish Royals celebrate 30 years of Stockholm’s historic National City Park
King Charles, Camilla mark Canada House’s major milestone ahead of royal visit
King Charles, Camilla mark Canada House’s major milestone ahead of royal visit
King Charles set to honor Kate Middleton at Chelsea Flower Show
King Charles set to honor Kate Middleton at Chelsea Flower Show
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's 'inspiring' visit to charity school
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's 'inspiring' visit to charity school