Princess Kate receives heartwarming nod 'fit for her future Queen' role

Kate Middleton has been bestowed with not just one but two honours on the same day.
The Princess of Wales', who turned heads in a beautiful yellow midi-dress at Buckingham Palace Garden Party on Tuesday, May 20, has gotten her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum, London.
Catherine's new statue, in an outfit she wore to the annual Diplomatic Reception in December 2023 has been installed alongside the King and Queen in a replica throne room at the Baker Street attraction.
Expressing his thoughts on the new honour for the wife of Prince William, Steve Blackburn of Madame Tussauds London noted, “We are delighted that a new figure of the much-loved Catherine, Princess of Wales, has officially landed in the Royal Palace Experience at our attraction in the heart of London, continuing our centuries-long work with the Royal Family.”
He added, “Kate, majestically crafted by our talented studio team, has been sculpted to ensure her resemblance is fit for a future queen, alongside her dashing husband.”
This delightful nod to the future Queen comes on the same day when the Prince and Princess of Wales named on this year's Time100 list.
The royal couple made to the list of Time100 Philanthropy 2025, which contains "the 100 most influential people shaping the future of giving at a pivotal moment".
As per the magazine, Kate and William were lauded for being "less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues.”