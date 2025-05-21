Royal

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward visit Isle of Jura in Scotland

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie to visit Isles of Kerrera and Isle of Colonsay during Scotland trip

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward visit Isle of Jura in Scotland
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward visit Isle of Jura in Scotland

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward visited the Isle of Jura in Scotland after attending Buckingham Palace garden party, hosted by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As per the Royal Family website, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Isle of Jura on May 21.

The royal couple will also stop by the Isles of Kerrera, Seil, Easdale and Luing, the next day. 

Sophie and Edward are set to conclude the three-day Scotland trip with by visiting the Isle of Colonsay on May 23.

Further details about their visit have not been disclosed yet by the Royal Family.

Duchess Sophie graces London reception:

Ahead of their trip, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the third annual Orbis Visionaries reception at the historic Battersea Power Station, in London.

Sophie is the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

While giving a speech at the event, she said, "I have been lucky enough to travel with Orbis through my work with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness as Global Ambassador, and I have seen for myself so many times the very effective operations that are carried out in varying situations." 

For the event, Sophie opted for a floral Etro shirt dress and a pair of nude kitten heels.

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly passes away at 75

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly passes away at 75
Jessica Mann makes shocking rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein

Jessica Mann makes shocking rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein
YouTube Premium Lite expands to more countries: Details inside

YouTube Premium Lite expands to more countries: Details inside
Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party

Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party
Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party
Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son set to make first solo royal outing
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son set to make first solo royal outing
King Willem represents Netherlands at 2025 World Expo Osaka
King Willem represents Netherlands at 2025 World Expo Osaka
Prince Harry donates big amount to UK charity after King Charles announcement
Prince Harry donates big amount to UK charity after King Charles announcement
Duchess Sophie shares candid insight into her future royal role
Duchess Sophie shares candid insight into her future royal role
King Charles reveals exciting new details of Canada tour with Queen Camilla
King Charles reveals exciting new details of Canada tour with Queen Camilla
Meghan Markle receives blunt reaction on viral clip from unexpected source
Meghan Markle receives blunt reaction on viral clip from unexpected source
Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party
Queen Letizia, King Felipe step back from major royal event amid sad news
Queen Letizia, King Felipe step back from major royal event amid sad news
Princess Kate receives heartwarming nod 'fit for her future Queen' role
Princess Kate receives heartwarming nod 'fit for her future Queen' role
Prince William, Princess Kate receive prestigious new honor in U.S.
Prince William, Princess Kate receive prestigious new honor in U.S.