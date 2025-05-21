Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward visit Isle of Jura in Scotland

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward visited the Isle of Jura in Scotland after attending Buckingham Palace garden party, hosted by Prince William and Kate Middleton.
As per the Royal Family website, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Isle of Jura on May 21.
The royal couple will also stop by the Isles of Kerrera, Seil, Easdale and Luing, the next day.
Sophie and Edward are set to conclude the three-day Scotland trip with by visiting the Isle of Colonsay on May 23.
Further details about their visit have not been disclosed yet by the Royal Family.
Duchess Sophie graces London reception:
Ahead of their trip, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the third annual Orbis Visionaries reception at the historic Battersea Power Station, in London.
Sophie is the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.
While giving a speech at the event, she said, "I have been lucky enough to travel with Orbis through my work with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness as Global Ambassador, and I have seen for myself so many times the very effective operations that are carried out in varying situations."
For the event, Sophie opted for a floral Etro shirt dress and a pair of nude kitten heels.