Entertainment

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons

Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' has confirmed additional cast members for both season 2 and 3

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Avatar: The Last Airbender announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons

Netflix's live action of the renowned animation Avatar: The Last Airbender has added seven cast members for the second and third seasons.

The second instalment will see Dichen Lachman (Severance) as Yangchen, Terry Chen (Lucky Star) as Jeong Jeong, Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness) as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Irda and Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun) as Fei.

[left to right]: Dichen, Terry, Lily, and Madison
[left to right]: Dichen, Terry, Lily, and Madison

For season 3, Tantoo Cardinal (Falls Around Her) will be portraying Hama and Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon) will take the role of Piandao.

[left to right]: Tantoo Cardinal and Jon Jon Briones
[left to right]: Tantoo Cardinal and Jon Jon Briones

Announcement of the new cast came as Avatar: The Last Airbender wrapped production on season 2 and gears for the next part.

Originally premiered in February 2024, the series was renewed for the final two seasons last May.

About Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender 

It was confirmed that the streaming platform project will match the three seasons arc of the original Nickelodeon series, which ran from 2005 to 2008.

Although the Netflix's Last Airbender is being produced in partnership with Nickelodeon, it does not have the original creators on board including Bryan Koniertzko and Michael Dante DiMartino.

They separated themselves from the project over creative difference and launched their Avatar Studios.

The brand-new studio first project is an animated film called The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, which is scheduled to hit theatres in October 2026.

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession

Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party

Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
Taylor Swift makes surprise return to social media silence after long hiatus
Taylor Swift makes surprise return to social media silence after long hiatus
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘painful’ 'Blue Valentine' shoot with Ryan Gosling
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘painful’ 'Blue Valentine' shoot with Ryan Gosling
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Why Jennifer Garner got into heated debate with Ben Affleck daughter?
Why Jennifer Garner got into heated debate with Ben Affleck daughter?
Tom Cruise sidesteps Father's Day question amid estrangement with daughter Suri
Tom Cruise sidesteps Father's Day question amid estrangement with daughter Suri
Jimmy Kimmel announces new addition to family
Jimmy Kimmel announces new addition to family
Blake Lively faces 'insane, toxic' workplace allegations by ex-employees
Blake Lively faces 'insane, toxic' workplace allegations by ex-employees
Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bold cutout dress with A$AP Rocky at Cannes
Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bold cutout dress with A$AP Rocky at Cannes
'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76
'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76
Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires
Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires
Hailey Bieber admits to creating fake accounts amid marital woes rumours
Hailey Bieber admits to creating fake accounts amid marital woes rumours
‘The Voice’ names season 27 winner in epic finale moment
‘The Voice’ names season 27 winner in epic finale moment