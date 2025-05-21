'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons

Netflix's live action of the renowned animation Avatar: The Last Airbender has added seven cast members for the second and third seasons.
The second instalment will see Dichen Lachman (Severance) as Yangchen, Terry Chen (Lucky Star) as Jeong Jeong, Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness) as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Irda and Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun) as Fei.
For season 3, Tantoo Cardinal (Falls Around Her) will be portraying Hama and Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon) will take the role of Piandao.
Announcement of the new cast came as Avatar: The Last Airbender wrapped production on season 2 and gears for the next part.
Originally premiered in February 2024, the series was renewed for the final two seasons last May.
About Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender
It was confirmed that the streaming platform project will match the three seasons arc of the original Nickelodeon series, which ran from 2005 to 2008.
Although the Netflix's Last Airbender is being produced in partnership with Nickelodeon, it does not have the original creators on board including Bryan Koniertzko and Michael Dante DiMartino.
They separated themselves from the project over creative difference and launched their Avatar Studios.
The brand-new studio first project is an animated film called The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, which is scheduled to hit theatres in October 2026.