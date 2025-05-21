Queen Letizia, King Felipe step back from major royal event amid sad news

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have withdrawn from a significant public event as the royal family grapples with sorrowful news.
As per Hello Magazine, the Spanish Monarch was due to host Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, from Tuesday to Thursday in Madrid, but it has now been postponed amid the sad news.
On Monday, the Oman royal family confirmed the death of the Sultan's mother-in-law on social media.
The caption on the post read: "The mother of Lady Al-Jalila has passed away, we ask God to shower her with His mercy and dwell her in His spacious gardens."
The Diwan of Royal Court said further in a statement that the visit has been postponed until further notice.
On Wednesday, the Royal Palace in Madrid was set to host a white-tie gala dinner with Queen Letizia reportedly preparing to wear a tiara for the occasion.
It’s been since the April 2024 state visit to the Netherlands that Queen Letizia was last seen wearing a tiara.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia plan after cancellation of royal event:
On the other hand, King Felipe and Queen Letizia stepped out to attend the Madrid Press Association Awards ceremony in Madrid on Tuesday.
The queen looked effortlessly chic in a petrol blue midi dress.
The couple will mark their 21st wedding anniversary on Thursday.
Felipe, who was then Crown Prince, married Letizia at the Almudena Cathedral in Madrid on 22 May 2004.