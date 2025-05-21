Google rolls out advanced features for Meet, Docs, Vids

Google has officially announced major updates to Gmail, Workspace, Docs, and Vids.
During the annual Google I/O 2025 event, the Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, that one of the biggest highlights was the rollout of new Gemini features for Gmail.
Google Meet added support for language translation functionality, while Vids can now turn existing Google Slides into engaging videos.
Gmail receives personalised reply suggestions
Google has added a “Personalised Smart Replies” feature in Gmail that will help users in drafting emails that match their specific context and tone.
Google has introduced real-time Speech Translation in Google Meet in multiple languages for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in beta, and this functionality is available in English and Spanish for now.
Google Vids can turn slides into videos
Google Vids now enables users to turn existing Google Slides into engaging videos. Notably, Gemini will assist in generating scripts, voiceovers, and animations.
Google Vids uses AI to bring a Balance Sound feature to fix uneven audio quality with just a click. The latest update also adds AI Avatars to videos.
The new Vids feature will be available for users next quarter, while the Balance Sound feature will be available next month.
All these features will be accessible to Google AI Pro or Ultra plan subscribers.
The company said that Google's Imagen 4 image generation model is confirmed to be available for Slides, Vids, Docs, and more starting today.
Notably, Google Docs now supports source-grounded writing help by linking relevant files, and Gemini will use only those sources for focused, reliable suggestions.