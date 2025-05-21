Sci-Tech

Google rolls out advanced features for Meet, Docs, Vids

Google Vids uses AI to bring Balance Sound feature to fix uneven audio quality with just click

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Google rolls out advanced features for Meet, Docs, Vids
Google rolls out advanced features for Meet, Docs, Vids

Google has officially announced major updates to Gmail, Workspace, Docs, and Vids.

During the annual Google I/O 2025 event, the Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, that one of the biggest highlights was the rollout of new Gemini features for Gmail.

Google Meet added support for language translation functionality, while Vids can now turn existing Google Slides into engaging videos.

Gmail receives personalised reply suggestions

Google has added a “Personalised Smart Replies” feature in Gmail that will help users in drafting emails that match their specific context and tone.

Google has introduced real-time Speech Translation in Google Meet in multiple languages for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in beta, and this functionality is available in English and Spanish for now.

Source: Google
Source: Google


Google Vids can turn slides into videos

Google Vids now enables users to turn existing Google Slides into engaging videos. Notably, Gemini will assist in generating scripts, voiceovers, and animations.

Google Vids uses AI to bring a Balance Sound feature to fix uneven audio quality with just a click. The latest update also adds AI Avatars to videos.

The new Vids feature will be available for users next quarter, while the Balance Sound feature will be available next month.

All these features will be accessible to Google AI Pro or Ultra plan subscribers.

The company said that Google's Imagen 4 image generation model is confirmed to be available for Slides, Vids, Docs, and more starting today.

Notably, Google Docs now supports source-grounded writing help by linking relevant files, and Gemini will use only those sources for focused, reliable suggestions.

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession

Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party

Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
Google's Gemini AI is now making it's way to Chrome
Google's Gemini AI is now making it's way to Chrome
Google I/O 2025: Gemini 2.5 Flash announced with 22% improved efficiency
Google I/O 2025: Gemini 2.5 Flash announced with 22% improved efficiency
Apple WWDC 2025 set for June 9: Here's what to expect?
Apple WWDC 2025 set for June 9: Here's what to expect?
Microsoft rolls out GitHub Copilot for streamlined workflow
Microsoft rolls out GitHub Copilot for streamlined workflow
Google Translate now available as default app for iOS users
Google Translate now available as default app for iOS users
Google I/O 2025: What to expect and how to watch
Google I/O 2025: What to expect and how to watch
Bluesky plans to offer a new ‘live’ indicator for streamers, sports
Bluesky plans to offer a new ‘live’ indicator for streamers, sports
Apple releases iPadOS 17.7.8 update: All you need to know
Apple releases iPadOS 17.7.8 update: All you need to know
Spotify’s iPhone app now allows you to buy audiobooks
Spotify’s iPhone app now allows you to buy audiobooks
WhatsApp to offer capability of marking channel updates as starred: Report
WhatsApp to offer capability of marking channel updates as starred: Report
Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android
Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android
Microsoft launches new APIs for Edge to let developers incorporate AI
Microsoft launches new APIs for Edge to let developers incorporate AI