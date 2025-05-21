Royal

Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party

Kate Middleton restyles previously worn yellow dress with wedding earing for Buckingham Palace Garden party

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party

Kate Middleton knows how to restyle like a pro!

On Tuesday, May 20, the Princess of Wales hosted a Buckingham Palace Garden party with Princess of Wales on behalf of the King.

The appearance mark as Kate’s first royal garden in two years as she was undergoing chemotherapy in 2024.

For her major comeback, the mother of three made a powerful style statement, subtly nodding to Meghan Markle through her look.

She lit up the garden in an on-trend butter yellow Emilia Wickstead dress, which she previously worn at a National Service of Thanksgiving service in 2022.

To elevate her sophisticated yet elegant look, Princess Kate restyled her Philip Treacy hat, which she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding seven years ago.

Kate added another sentimental touch with her diamond Robinson Pelham earrings, the same pair she wore on her own wedding day to Prince William in April 2011.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales was also dressed to the nines for the event as he donned a dark suit and top hat, looking as dapper as ever.

Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty


British Royals who re-wear clothes

Many Royal family members, especially ladies, often re-wear their beloved outfit with grace and elegance.

Princess Kate, Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie are among the royals who prefer sustainable fashion choices with often recycling pieces from past public appearances. 

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession

Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party

Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
Meghan Markle receives blunt reaction on viral clip from unexpected source
Meghan Markle receives blunt reaction on viral clip from unexpected source
Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Queen Letizia, King Felipe step back from major royal event amid sad news
Queen Letizia, King Felipe step back from major royal event amid sad news
Princess Kate receives heartwarming nod 'fit for her future Queen' role
Princess Kate receives heartwarming nod 'fit for her future Queen' role
Prince William, Princess Kate receive prestigious new honor in U.S.
Prince William, Princess Kate receive prestigious new honor in U.S.
Princess Kate, Prince William give delightful update after big event
Princess Kate, Prince William give delightful update after big event
Princess Eugenie speaks out after Beatrice’s missing appearance at key event
Princess Eugenie speaks out after Beatrice’s missing appearance at key event
Kate Middleton, Prince William host garden party on behalf King Charles
Kate Middleton, Prince William host garden party on behalf King Charles
Buckingham Palace captures Charles, Camilla’s new visit in charming video
Buckingham Palace captures Charles, Camilla’s new visit in charming video
Swedish Royals celebrate 30 years of Stockholm’s historic National City Park
Swedish Royals celebrate 30 years of Stockholm’s historic National City Park
King Charles, Camilla mark Canada House’s major milestone ahead of royal visit
King Charles, Camilla mark Canada House’s major milestone ahead of royal visit
King Charles set to honor Kate Middleton at Chelsea Flower Show
King Charles set to honor Kate Middleton at Chelsea Flower Show