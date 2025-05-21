Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party

Kate Middleton knows how to restyle like a pro!
On Tuesday, May 20, the Princess of Wales hosted a Buckingham Palace Garden party with Princess of Wales on behalf of the King.
The appearance mark as Kate’s first royal garden in two years as she was undergoing chemotherapy in 2024.
For her major comeback, the mother of three made a powerful style statement, subtly nodding to Meghan Markle through her look.
She lit up the garden in an on-trend butter yellow Emilia Wickstead dress, which she previously worn at a National Service of Thanksgiving service in 2022.
To elevate her sophisticated yet elegant look, Princess Kate restyled her Philip Treacy hat, which she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding seven years ago.
Kate added another sentimental touch with her diamond Robinson Pelham earrings, the same pair she wore on her own wedding day to Prince William in April 2011.
Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales was also dressed to the nines for the event as he donned a dark suit and top hat, looking as dapper as ever.
British Royals who re-wear clothes
Many Royal family members, especially ladies, often re-wear their beloved outfit with grace and elegance.
Princess Kate, Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie are among the royals who prefer sustainable fashion choices with often recycling pieces from past public appearances.