King Frederik, Queen Mary pen ‘warmest’ message on Greenland’s National Day

The Danish King and Queen, Frederik X and Mary, share sweet note for Greenlandic people

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Frederik, Queen Mary pen ‘warmest’ message on Greenland’s National Day
King Frederik, Queen Mary pen ‘warmest’ message on Greenland’s National Day

King Frederik and Queen Mary are celebrating Greenland’s National Day with a heartwarming greeting.

The Danish King and Queen took to their official Instagram account on Saturday, June 21, to mark the 16th anniversary of the island’s National Day with a delightful message for the Greenlandic people.

In their message, the Royal Couple also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Greenlandic flag-raising.

“Today is Greenland's National Day, and at the same time it is 40 years since the Greenlandic flag, Erfalasorput, was raised for the first time,” they penned.

King Frederik and Queen Mary continued, “We send our warmest greetings to all the Greenlandic people and wish everyone a good day - in town, village and wherever else you mark the day.”

They concluded their delightful message by signing, “The Royal Couple.”

Accompanying the sweet wish was a captivating couple photo of the Danish Monarch and Queen Consort. Seemingly from their past visit to Greenland.

In the picture, Frederik and Mary were seen wearing the national clothing of Greenland.

The lovely couple was photographed on a ship, with a breathtaking view of mountains and the sea in the backdrop.

Is Greenland a country?

Greenland is an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark and the world’s largest island.

Read more : Royal
King Charles releases personal message to celebrate big milestone
King Charles releases personal message to celebrate big milestone
King Charles marks 70th anniversary of the BBC's Antarctic Midwinter Broadcast with recorded message
Lady Frederick Windsor marks rare Royal outing after hospital visit
Lady Frederick Windsor marks rare Royal outing after hospital visit
The British actress Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor tied the knot in September 2009
Kate Middleton drops Prince William’s new photo with pets on his 43rd birthday
Kate Middleton drops Prince William’s new photo with pets on his 43rd birthday
Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Princes Louis and George's sweet birthday wish for Prince William
King Charles extends heartiest wish to Prince William on his 43rd birthday
King Charles extends heartiest wish to Prince William on his 43rd birthday
Prince William received a heartfelt birthday tribute from his father, King Charles, on Instagram
King Charles joins forces with Idris Elba for monarch’s first Netflix project
King Charles joins forces with Idris Elba for monarch’s first Netflix project
King Charles to make his Netflix debut in upcoming documentary with Idris Elba
Princess Eugenie pays respect to Queen Camilla with graceful curtsy: See
Princess Eugenie pays respect to Queen Camilla with graceful curtsy: See
Prince Andrew’s younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, shares heartfelt moment with Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton makes emotional plea after skipping key royal engagement
Kate Middleton makes emotional plea after skipping key royal engagement
Future Queen delivered powerful message supporting devastated families across the UK
Meghan Markle makes special request after launching new As Ever products
Meghan Markle makes special request after launching new As Ever products
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shares a big update as she pens a special message
Buckingham Palace drops sweet moments from Royal Ascot
Buckingham Palace drops sweet moments from Royal Ascot
The Palace shares a slew of images featuring the royal family members attending the royal event
Meghan Markle drops most awaited summer collection of As Ever: ‘Come explore’
Meghan Markle drops most awaited summer collection of As Ever: ‘Come explore’
The Duchess of Sussex has announced her first-ever alcoholic product of As Ever, which will be available in July
Prince William pens personal note after Princess Kate sparks health concern
Prince William pens personal note after Princess Kate sparks health concern
Princess Kate took a step back from royal outing this week as she pulled out herself from Royal Ascot
Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie get sweet kisses from King Charles at Royal Ascot
Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie get sweet kisses from King Charles at Royal Ascot
Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson joined King Charles at the fourth day of Royal Ascot