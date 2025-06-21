King Frederik, Queen Mary pen ‘warmest’ message on Greenland’s National Day

King Frederik and Queen Mary are celebrating Greenland’s National Day with a heartwarming greeting.
The Danish King and Queen took to their official Instagram account on Saturday, June 21, to mark the 16th anniversary of the island’s National Day with a delightful message for the Greenlandic people.
In their message, the Royal Couple also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Greenlandic flag-raising.
“Today is Greenland's National Day, and at the same time it is 40 years since the Greenlandic flag, Erfalasorput, was raised for the first time,” they penned.
King Frederik and Queen Mary continued, “We send our warmest greetings to all the Greenlandic people and wish everyone a good day - in town, village and wherever else you mark the day.”
They concluded their delightful message by signing, “The Royal Couple.”
Accompanying the sweet wish was a captivating couple photo of the Danish Monarch and Queen Consort. Seemingly from their past visit to Greenland.
In the picture, Frederik and Mary were seen wearing the national clothing of Greenland.
The lovely couple was photographed on a ship, with a breathtaking view of mountains and the sea in the backdrop.
Is Greenland a country?
Greenland is an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark and the world’s largest island.