Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role

The Queen of Denmark, Mary, ‘deeply moved’ on success of her foundation

  • May 21, 2025
Queen Mary has released the first statement after announcing Crown Prince Christian’s new role.

Earlier this week, the Danish royal family revealed that Christian has undertaken the role of Guards Hussar at his regiment.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Queen of Denmark took to Instagram, sharing the success of Mary Foundation.

She said in her statement, “At the Mary Foundation, we receive postcards from children who are in a shelter with a parent. I am deeply moved every time I read their greetings. The children are in a very difficult situation, but I can still see hope in what they write and in their drawings.”

Mary added, “At the Mary Foundation, we know that the backpacks we give to the shelters do not solve the children's problems. But we know that it can help create security and hope in a difficult time, and that the employees at the shelter can use the backpack to build a trusting relationship with the children.”

For receiving the heartfelt letters, she noted, “I am very pleased to receive such wonderful cards. Thank you very much.”

As per the statement, approximately 2,000 children come to the shelter every year.

“That is why we at the Mary Foundation, together with Ole Kirk's Foundation and@lokk.dkbackpacks with, among other things, toys, books, clothes and a postcard that the children can send to the Queen and Mary Foundation,” the caption concluded.

About Crown Prince Christian military training:

D﻿enmark's Crown Prince Christian has completed military training and earn a role of Guards Hussar.

In August, he will start training as a ﻿Lieutenant.

