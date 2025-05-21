Michelle Williams reflects on ‘painful’ 'Blue Valentine' shoot with Ryan Gosling

Michelle Williams has revealed the emotional toll of filming Blue Valentine, calling it “horrible” to live with co-star Ryan Gosling during production.
While conversing on the May 19 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the Dying for Sex actress opened up about her heartbreak both on and off the screen while filming her 2010 drama Blue Valentine alongside co-star the Barbie star.
“We took a break in filming. We shot the first part when they're young and in love and everything's going really well,” Williams said.
She shared, “And then we took a two-week break, and we lived together.”
Williams clarified that she and Ryan Gosling didn’t live together around the clock, joking that it was more like “office hours, baby, like nine to five,” calling it a “professional situation.”
“We did these improvisations during the day, honestly, to figure out ways to annoy each other,” she explained.
The Venom star added, “And to destroy this thing that we had made.”
Williams said the break wasn’t planned but was suggested after she and Gosling struggled with filming tense scenes following their on-screen romance.
“We were having such a hard time letting go of the thing that we loved,” she admitted.
William added, “Derek was like, ‘We gotta mess this up, and we need to burn it down.’ And we did a ceremonial burned our wedding photo.”
Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams in 'Blue Valentine'
Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams starred together in the Blue Valentine movie that depicts the evolution of a marriage by showcasing how a happy relationship can transform into a strained and unhappy one.
The movie was distributed by The Weinstein Company as a limited release on December 29, 2010.