Taylor Swift makes surprise return to social media silence after long hiatus

On March, 22, Taylor Swift broke her months-long social media silence to hail her best friend Selena Gomez but went quiet again afterward.

Now, the Lover singer has once again returned to her social media handle and this time to show her support for a special fan, Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday, May 18, Natalia, shared a TikTok video of her lip-syncing to Swift’s song Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) alongside three friends.

In the video, the group of four, who recently graduated from University of Southern California, could be seen wearing matching white minidresses with their red-and-gold commencement stoles.

The quartet were grooving to Swift’s hit single with their hands in the air as they celebrate their achievement in the 15-second clip.

In a sweet surprise, Swift herself liked the video, a small gesture that quickly made waves among fans and marked her return to the social media.

Taylor Swift’s social media absence

Taylor Swift hadn’t posted anything in more than 80 days before promoting Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco's first collaborative album on March, 22.

The Gorgeous singer is said to be deliberately staying away from the spotlight due to her alleged connection to close friend Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with actor-director Justin Baldoni.

