Prince Harry donates big amount to UK charity after King Charles announcement

Prince Harry left a UK charity director "hugely humbled" with generous donation.
Just five years after his wife Meghan Markle donated £10,000 to a Nottingham city charity, Himmah, the Duke of Sussex has now given an undisclosed amount.
As reported by BBC, Harry has donated a significant sum to Himmah, which operates across the UK to combat racism and poverty.
The donations will be used to distribute 650 food parcels for vulnerable families.
While praising Harry's generosity, the director of the organisation Sajid Mohammed said, "To have been chosen by such a high-profile royal once is amazing, but to have been supported by Prince Harry too left us completely gobsmacked and hugely humbled."
In addition to this, the 40-year-old has also written a letter to Himmah in which he wrote, "Nottingham holds a special place in my heart, having had the privilege of visiting and supporting the community there for over a decade."
"The incredible work Himmah does to address food insecurity, poverty, and social exclusion should be recognised and applauded," he added.
This update comes a day after Buckingham Palace announced King Charles and Queen Camilla's joint trip to Canada.
The announcement from the Royal Family came Garden Party which was hosted by Kate Middleton alongside her husband Prince William.