Entertainment

David Beckham speaks out on personal struggles amid Brooklyn’s rift

David Beckham admitted that 'something is missing' during a heartfelt new interview

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
David Beckham speaks out on personal struggles amid Brooklyn’s rift
David Beckham speaks out on personal struggles amid Brooklyn’s rift

David Beckham has opened up about a deep sense of emptiness in his life amid family rift.

While conversing with The Times, the former captain of the English Football team opened up about missing his successful football career.

He shared, “I miss training every day. I miss playing every weekend. Every day, I wake up, and I feel like something’s missing. Even at 50 years old, in my head, I can still play.”

Elsewhere in the interview, David and his wife Victoria shared about their fitness routine, and who “works harder.”

David said, “I let Victoria believe that she’s working harder, but I think I’m the one that’s working harder. Don’t tell her that.”

Victoria added, “David does an hour in the gym, and I do an hour and 45 minutes, so I will let you make that decision.”

To note, David’s heartfelt confession came after a source told Daily Mail that Brooklyn has “cut” ties with his family.

The insider said, “There has been no call, no contact, nothing. As parents, David and Victoria are concerned for their son and they have tried to get in touch but he isn't interested.”

“David even tried through social media last Monday because he fears that his son won't know that he and Victoria love him so dearly otherwise. It is a terribly sad situation. They just want him to know that they are there for him when he's ready to talk to them but he simply doesn't seem very interested at all,” the source revealed.

David Beckham, Victoria feud with son Brooklyn:

David and Victoria Beckham's family feud reportedly began after Brooklyn started skipping several key family events over the past month.

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly passes away at 75

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly passes away at 75
Jessica Mann makes shocking rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein

Jessica Mann makes shocking rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein
YouTube Premium Lite expands to more countries: Details inside

YouTube Premium Lite expands to more countries: Details inside
Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party

Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party
Ana de Armas reveals dark side of fame amid Tom Cruise romance speculations
Ana de Armas reveals dark side of fame amid Tom Cruise romance speculations
Kourtney Kardashian's bizarre claims about 'Diddy' parties spark backlash
Kourtney Kardashian's bizarre claims about 'Diddy' parties spark backlash
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Cassie Ventura’s mum confesses getting blackmail
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Cassie Ventura’s mum confesses getting blackmail
Lady Gaga comes one step closer to EGOT after Sports Emmy win
Lady Gaga comes one step closer to EGOT after Sports Emmy win
Taylor Swift makes surprise return to social media after long hiatus
Taylor Swift makes surprise return to social media after long hiatus
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘painful’ 'Blue Valentine' shoot with Ryan Gosling
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘painful’ 'Blue Valentine' shoot with Ryan Gosling
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
Why Jennifer Garner got into heated debate with Ben Affleck daughter?
Why Jennifer Garner got into heated debate with Ben Affleck daughter?
Tom Cruise sidesteps Father's Day question amid estrangement with daughter Suri
Tom Cruise sidesteps Father's Day question amid estrangement with daughter Suri
Jimmy Kimmel announces new addition to family
Jimmy Kimmel announces new addition to family
Blake Lively faces 'insane, toxic' workplace allegations by ex-employees
Blake Lively faces 'insane, toxic' workplace allegations by ex-employees