David Beckham speaks out on personal struggles amid Brooklyn’s rift

David Beckham has opened up about a deep sense of emptiness in his life amid family rift.
While conversing with The Times, the former captain of the English Football team opened up about missing his successful football career.
He shared, “I miss training every day. I miss playing every weekend. Every day, I wake up, and I feel like something’s missing. Even at 50 years old, in my head, I can still play.”
Elsewhere in the interview, David and his wife Victoria shared about their fitness routine, and who “works harder.”
David said, “I let Victoria believe that she’s working harder, but I think I’m the one that’s working harder. Don’t tell her that.”
Victoria added, “David does an hour in the gym, and I do an hour and 45 minutes, so I will let you make that decision.”
To note, David’s heartfelt confession came after a source told Daily Mail that Brooklyn has “cut” ties with his family.
The insider said, “There has been no call, no contact, nothing. As parents, David and Victoria are concerned for their son and they have tried to get in touch but he isn't interested.”
“David even tried through social media last Monday because he fears that his son won't know that he and Victoria love him so dearly otherwise. It is a terribly sad situation. They just want him to know that they are there for him when he's ready to talk to them but he simply doesn't seem very interested at all,” the source revealed.
David Beckham, Victoria feud with son Brooklyn:
David and Victoria Beckham's family feud reportedly began after Brooklyn started skipping several key family events over the past month.