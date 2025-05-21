Duchess Sophie shares candid insight into her future royal role

Duchess Sophie has offered a rare glimpse into her future, revealing thoughtful plans for the next five years in a candid new interview.
On Tuesday night, the Duchess of Edinburgh arrived at Battersea Power Station in London to attend the Orbis Visionaries Reception.
During the event, the Duchess discussed long-term goals she hopes the charity will reach by 2030.
She said, “That people put eyes at the forefront rather than as an afterthought, because for so many years they've not been taken as seriously as they need to be. And, as has been well explained, it’s an imperative and shouldn't be thought of as anything other.”
The duchess went on to say, “It is life-changing. I've made many speeches over the years where I've been in the room with people who are doing all sorts of amazing things in saving lives. Well, actually, losing your sight costs lives, and I don't think that can be underestimated. So I would like to think that sight is seen as a primary objective of care rather than an afterthought.”
Duchess Sophie efforts against avoidable blindness:
To note, Duchess Sophie made continuous efforts to raise awareness in the fight against avoidable blindness, especially after her daughter, Lady Louise, was born with esotropia and required various surgeries to correct her vision.
She is a global ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB),