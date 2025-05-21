Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Cassie Ventura’s mum confesses getting blackmail

Cassie Ventura's mother reveals giving Sean 'Diddy' Combs $20,000 after blackmailing

  • May 21, 2025
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial takes shocking turn after Cassie Ventura’s mother, Regina Ventura, made blackmailing claims.

During court hearing, the victim’s mother confirmed that she had paid $20,000 to the music mogul as she was “scared about my daughter’s safety.”

Sean received that money “to recoup money he had spent” on his ex-girlfriend “because he was unhappy she was in a relationship with Kid Cudi.”

Regina revealed that the blackmail took place in December 2011. She received an email in which the I'll Be Missing You singer was threatening to release explicit videos after of Cassie after finding out that she was dating Kid Cudi.

The victim’s mother shared that she had to take out a home-equity loan along with her husband to pay the American rapper as she was “scared” for her “daughter’s safety.”

Cassie Ventura’s statement after cross-examination concluded:

Cassie Ventura’s testimony and cross-examination ended on May 16, 2025.

She said in her official statement, “This week has been extremely challenging but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear.”

The musician added, “For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget.”

Sean would spend the rest of his life in prison if he is found guilty.

