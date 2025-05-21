King Willem represents Netherlands at 2025 World Expo Osaka

Royal

  • May 21, 2025
King Willem represented Netherlands at the 2025 World Expo Osaka.

On Wednesday, May 21, His Majesty visited visiting the 36th world expo in Japan to talk about challenges of climate change.

The Royal Family took to Instagram and released the video of the monarch’s speech.

“How do we shape the world with challenges such as climate change and healthcare that determine our quality of life? This is the theme of the World Expo 2025 Osaka. The King is visiting the 36th world expo in Japan today,” the caption read.

It continued, “In the morning, he attend the ceremony of the Dutch national day. The Dutch Introdans and the Japanese LAND FES and Sadamatsu-Hamada Ballet Company gave a joint modern dance performance 'UNUM', about inclusivity.”

After watching the dance performance, Willem opened the exhibition, Bridging Past and Future, in Gallery EAST. Princess Takamado was also present at the exhibition.

The post further read, “This exhibition shows how joint designs by Japanese and Dutch makers combine tradition and innovation.”

King Willem’s powerful speech at World Expo:

King Willem also delivered a speech at the 2025 World Expo Osaka.

He said, “The Osaka World Expo is a beacon of hope in a world adrift. Here in Osaka, we do not see a world drifting apart, but an international community eagerly searching for common ground. And that is exactly what we need now!”

While concluding the monologue, the monarch noted, “That is why I say with all my heart: okini, thank you very much!”

