Duke of Kent’s grandson makes rare appearance ahead of Kate’s Christmas nod

Albert Windsor, the Duke of Kent’s grandson, stole the spotlight as a perfect gentleman at the glamorous Le Bal des Débutantes.

The Duke of Kent’s grandson, Albert Windsor, 18, made a rare appearance at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on November 29.

Dressed in a black tuxedo, he escorted Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon, goddaughter of former King Juan Carlos of Spain.

Eulalia dazzled in a plunging embellished gown and tiara as she arrived on Albert Windsor’s arm.

The daughter of businessman Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón, a distant cousin of King Juan Carlos, later shared a dance with Albert and posted photos ahead of the ball in several Tony Ward couture gowns.

Albert, the eldest son of Lord Nicholas Windsor and Paola Doimi de Lupis, is the grandson of the Duke and late Duchess of Kent.

He and his brothers, Leopold, 16, and Louis, 11, have largely stayed out of the public eye.

To note, his appearance at Le Bal des Débutantes occurred two months after turning 18 and following the Duchess of Kent’s funeral in September.

The update came after Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales will hold her fifth annual "Together at Christmas" Carol Service in London on Friday, December 5, which will feature a tribute to the late Duchess of Kent, Katharine.


