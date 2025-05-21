Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian's bizarre claims about 'Diddy' parties spark backlash

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been facing serious charges of trafficking and racketeering since September last year

  May 21, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian and Sean 'Diddy Combs' old interview sparked debate on social media amid the rapper’s high-profile court trial. 

The 46-year-old Kardashian star appeared on his sister, Khloé Kardashian’s former talk show, Kocktails with Khloé, alongside the disgraced music mogul and her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

During the 2016 podcast, Kourtney made a few bizarre confessions about Diddy's controversial parties while recalling an alleged incident.

The globally known socialite stated, "I got socked in the face cause I was waiting in line for the bathroom at TAO, which Diddy rented out the whole restaurant, and it was for his birthday."

Kourtney further claimed that she got a punch from a random woman at the party for confronting her as she was cutting in line.

"I just didn’t know what to do, nobody was with me. I was by myself," the American TV personality remarked.

In response, Diddy responded that he "Remember[ed] somebody getting socked while [in the] bathroom line."

Fans reaction on Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kourtney Kardashian's alleged ties: 

As the old video clip of Kourtney and the Bad Boy Records producer gained popularity on social media, fans began criticising the socialite for attending his alleged parties, infamously known as "freak offs."

One fan commented, "Diddy runs on her."

"Serves you right being there," another fan chimed in.

A third user wrote, "Kourtney got a train run on her."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: 

This update emerged during Sean 'Diddy' Combs' highly anticipated trial, which began in Manhattan Federal Court earlier this month.

The 55-year-old music producer was arrested in September 2024, over the serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering.

As reported by Page Six, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura testified about being forced to participate in the "Freak-Offs" when she was dating the rap icon. 

