Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party

Duchess Sophie has once again proved that age is just a number!
The Duchess of Edinburgh, who turned 60 this year, stunned the onlookers in sky-high heels at Royal Garden party.
On Tuesday, May 20, Sophie graced the Buckingham Palace alongside her husband, Prince Edward, for the party hosted by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
For the bloomy party, Duchess Sophie wore a Barbie-pink floral-print ensemble which she paired with her highest heels of 2025.
The gorgeous 'Mikela' dress from Beulah London, featured embellished crew neckline and puffed long sleeves with bias-cut ankle-length skirt.
Sophie paired the girlish frock with Barbie-pink patent platform heels by L.K. Bennett, marking her tallest footwear choice of the year.
She elevated her look with a hot pink envelope clutch by Sophie Habsburg and a soft pink and cream hat by Jane Taylor.
For the make-up, Sophie opted for a nude look while styling her sandy blonde hair in a classic updo to accommodate her statement headwear.
Duchess Sophie's 60th birthday
The Duchess of Edinburgh marked her 60th birthday on January 20, 2025.
King Charles also celebrated her sister-in-law's milestone birthday with a stunning new portraits.
"As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come," the monarch wrote in the caption.
The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared heartfelt wish for the duchess.